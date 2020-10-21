Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $68.44 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,538 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 4.51% of Maxar Technologies worth $68,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 782,345 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

