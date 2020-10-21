Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 14,912 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Diageo worth $59,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. 568,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

