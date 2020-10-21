Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $67,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

STZ traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.64. 610,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

