Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $108,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $803.16. The company had a trading volume of 307,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,199. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.80. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

