Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,509 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $89,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 267.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 878,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

