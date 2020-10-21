Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 20,152 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.99% of XPO Logistics worth $76,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. 794,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,991. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

