Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 42,393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $171,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 139,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 69,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 4,316,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

