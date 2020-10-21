Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Buys $108,732.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

NYSE EFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,624. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

