Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. 2,101,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

