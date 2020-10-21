Electra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $581.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electra has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $581.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,580,822,488 coins and its circulating supply is 28,713,665,935 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

