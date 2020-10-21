Encana (OVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encana (TSE:OVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Encana to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. Encana has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

