Entergy (ETR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETR stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

