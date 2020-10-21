Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,087 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $1,138,000.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

