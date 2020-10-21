Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,335 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Timken worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Timken by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in The Timken in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Timken by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

