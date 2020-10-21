Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,600 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Instruments worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.97. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.