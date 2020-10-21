Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.39% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3,032.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,769,000 after buying an additional 1,619,928 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $801,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $950,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.