Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.79% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.