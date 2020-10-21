Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

SWAN opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

