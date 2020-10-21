Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 246,317 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 354.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

