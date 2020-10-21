Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Aaron’s worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after buying an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after buying an additional 245,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

AAN stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

