Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

