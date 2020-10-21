Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 961,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.