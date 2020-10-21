Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 923.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank upped their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $309.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $330.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

