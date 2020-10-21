Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $4,393,823. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,800.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,809.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,802.08. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.