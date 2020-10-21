Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HD Supply worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in HD Supply by 20.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 601,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HD Supply by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 22.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 429,222 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Truist downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

