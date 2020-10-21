Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Middleby worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 10.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 179,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 2,179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 163,948 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.67.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.