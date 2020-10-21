Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541,681 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 420,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

