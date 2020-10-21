Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 232,366 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,823,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,803,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 145,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

