Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vereit worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.