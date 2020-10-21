Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

