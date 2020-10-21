Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 655.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,404 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

