Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

