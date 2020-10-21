Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

