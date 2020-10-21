Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

