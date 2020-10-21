Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Air Lease worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,796,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Air Lease stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

