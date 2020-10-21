Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paylocity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.97, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

