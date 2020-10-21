Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.76% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

