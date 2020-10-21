Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,678 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,809,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $16,512,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 409,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

