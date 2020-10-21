Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,274 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $24,699,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $24,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,264.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

