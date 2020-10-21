Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,306 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

