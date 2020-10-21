Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $14,329,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 74.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.