Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $231.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

