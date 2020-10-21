Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $207.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $214.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.