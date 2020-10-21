Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

