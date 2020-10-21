Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,395 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000.

NYSEARCA:LDSF opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

