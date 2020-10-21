Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,385 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

