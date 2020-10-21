Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,587 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

