Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,961 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 187,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000.

JHMM stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.