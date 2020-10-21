Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,966 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after buying an additional 229,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

