Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,733 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $23,877,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 738.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 589,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

